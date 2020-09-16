Genshin Impact, discovering Teyvat: the new trailer presents the game world

After unveiling the technical requirements of Genshin Impact for PC and Android and iOS devices, miHoYo has published a new trailer on the official YouTube channel of the title, which reveals unpublished information about the history and game world of the rolistic action.

This second story trailer, which you can view directly at the opening of the news, shows the origins of the kingdom of Teyvat and ends with the start of the protagonist’s journey into the game’s narrative universe. In the short movie you can appreciate the lively ones atmospheres of video game, which draws its stylist signature from classic fantasy, but not only. Genshin Impact is inspired by products of the caliber of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and promises to give fans of the genre many hours of fun in the name of exploration and adventure.

We take this opportunity to remember that the title will debut on PS4, PC and devices Android e iOS the September 28, while the release date for the Nintendo Switch version has not yet been announced. We also remind you that Genshin Impact will support cross platform and cross progression on some platforms. While waiting to learn more about the arrival of the action RPG on the Nintendo hybrid console, we would like to point out our tried-and-true Genshin Impact by Francesco Fossetti.