Generation Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update

The series Generation is a dramedy television series. The series Generation has not renewed for the second season yet.

We expect that Generation Season 2 will soon announce. Read the complete article to get the details about the series Generation Season 2.

Generation Season 2 Release Date

The series Generation features an ensemble cast. The series Generation follows the story of a group of high school students. They are in Orange County, California.

They try to explore their sexuality in today’s world. They try to explore the life, love, and nature of their family in this modern world.

Maybe the same cast will come back in Generation Season 2. We expect that the story of the first season of the series Generation will be continued in the second season.

Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz created the series Generation. Marissa Diaz, Michael P. Cohen, and Paul F. Marks produced the series Generation.

Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz, Zelda Barnz, Lena Dunham, Sharr White, John Melfi, and Jenni Konner executively produced the series Generation.

Sean Porter, Xavier Grobet, Laura M. Goncalves, and Yaron Orbach did the cinematography of the series Generation. The series Generation was edited by Debra F. Simone, Nena Erb, Adam Burr, and Todd Downing.

The series Generation was made under four production companies; We’re Not Brothers Productions, Good Thing Going, Lake Theo, and I Am Jenni Konner Productions.

Let’s see the expected cast and characters of the series Generation Season 2.

Generation Season 2 Cast:

Nathanya Alexander as Arianna Chloe East as Naomi Nava Mau as Ana Lukita Maxwell as Delilah Haley Sanchez as Greta Uly Schlesinger as Nathan Nathan Stewart – Jarrett as Sam Chase Sui Wonders as Riley Justice Smith as Chester Martha Plimpton as Megan Sam Trammell as Mark Antony Keyvan as Pablo J. August Richards as Joe John Ross Bowie as Patrick Mary Birdsong as Mrs. Culpepper

Generation Season 1 was written by Zelda Barnz, Sharr White, Lena Dunham, Max Saltarelli, Eli Wilson Pelton, and Christina Nieves. It was directed by Daniel Barnz, Channing Godfrey Peoples, and Chioke Nassor.

Generation Season 2 Release Date:

Generation Season 2 is not confirmed yet. The official release date of Generation Season 2 is not released yet. As we get any update about it, we will add it here. Generation Season 1 was released on 11th March 2021.

We can expect Generation Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Let’s talk about the trailer of Generation Season 2.

Generation Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Generation Season 2 is not launched yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Find the trailer of Generation Season 1 below.

