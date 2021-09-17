Garmin Fenix 6 series Announced large Display with fresh Apps

Hello fellas! Get ready to order your most awaited device Garmin Fenix. The Garmin Fenix 6 series has just announced about its big screens with more features. This is good news for such people who might be looking for the exact thing.

The previous model has a 1.3-inch screen as the new one (Garmin Fenix 6 series) will have 1.4 inches to offer its users (nothing can be as fresh as this news).

The biggest or praised feature of this device is PacePro, and this feature helps people in creating plans before time (it is making schedule). Also, one can adjust its receiving grade modified guidance when running. Users are allowed to see their split space, the distance to the next split.

Plus how far ahead of or behind their target they are. There are so many captivating features have been added to this device such as TopoActive Europe maps, plus 2,000 ski maps and 41,000 golf courses. Can you imagine this entire brilliant feature in just one device? Well, Garmin Fenix 6 has access to all of them.

So the other hand those who have a taste for the music they can enjoy their leisure time by syncing playlists from the selected music services and ClimbPro functions. So when one is climbing, it will be better aware of their actions.

No one can deny having such a delight of having Garmin Fenix 6 full of features. It has GPS, water resistance, Vo2 max estimates, and a heart rate monitor. Alternatively, it has some more brilliant features such as to monitor sleep, sports a ‘body battery,’ track stress.

These all features help users in keeping aware of the facts which earlier they ignored. Gramin Fenix 6 has this feature already of getting notified about calls, messages, payments and many more things.

Those who had been waiting for this particular device their choice is the best. Plus they have the best features in their hands, which will let them use as many features as they want. It is not a childish game to have this much features in a tiny device.

Well, it is Garmin Fenix 6 also do unexpected things. Having a screen will allow people to enjoy it, even more, to watch things more comfortably. To have access to those things even more. So congratulations, go ahead!