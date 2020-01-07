Entertainment

Gantz is back! Hiroya Oku launches the monthly spin-off Gantz: E

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
Several years have passed since the conclusion of Gantz, one of the most representative manga of the 2000s. The work, unfinished in the animated version, has given way over time to various spin-offs both in the form of light novels and manga. Soon, however, we will see a new one, entitled Gantz: E and which will make its debut on Weekly Young Jump.

The hypothesis of the return of Hiroya Oku in the magazine where he published Gantz, or the Seinen magazine of the Shueisha house, had already been raised for several months. A preview was then presented in which the protagonist seemed to have descended into the world of feudal Japan.

A week after its publication, much more is revealed about the work: Hiroya Oku will return to the world of Gantz with the spin-off Gantz: E, prepared by four hands with the designer Jin Kagetsu. The feudal setting is still confirmed, so we will see the characters of the black sphere in a completely different context from what we are used to.

Gantz: And it will take place monthly despite being published in the weekly Weekly Young Jump. The first chapter will be present in issue 6-7 of the magazine, coming out in a few days.

Gantz it was published from 2000 to 2013 and, during its lifetime, has achieved enough fame to allow the production of different spin-offs such as Gantz / Minus, Gantz / Nishi, Gantz: G, Gantz / EXA and Gantz no Moto: Oku Hiroya to SF Eiga Monogatari, all produced by Hiroya Oku or otherwise supervised by the original author.

