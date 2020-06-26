GameStop: secure the console purchased online during the lockdown at a special price

Share it:

Did you buy an online console on the GameStopZing site during the lockdown? Then there is good news for you, the chain offers the opportunity to subscribe insurance on the console at a reduced price until 23 July. Here's how to activate it and take advantage of this opportunity immediately.

Activating the guarantee and taking advantage of the reduced price is easy, all you have to do is photograph the console serial, print the receipt of the purchase made online and go to one of the GameStopZing stores throughout Italy. The amount of the guarantee varies according to the purchase price of the product according to the following scheme:

New Products

Up to € 100 – € 14.99

From € 100.01 to € 200 – € 19.98

From € 200.01 to € 300 – € 26.99

From € 300.01 to € 400 – € 29.99

From € 400.01 to € 600 – € 34.99

Used Products

Up to € 100 – € 11.99

From € 100.01 to € 200 – € 19.98

From € 200.01 to € 300 – € 19.99

From € 300.01 to € 500 – € 29.99

Nintendo Switch

39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros (details in the shop)

The initiative indicated is valid on all new or used consoles (home or portable) buy online on the GameStop website from 12 March to 17 May 2020. The activation of the discounted price policy is reserved until July 23, more details in the store or on the Console Protection page of the GameStop website.