GameStop: Back to School, all the news for the return to school

It is time to Back to School by GameStopZing! The well-known chain offers a series of products for school such as backpacks, diaries, pencil cases and many other stationery materials (and not only) dedicated to video games, films, TV series, comics and most loved and popular cartoons.

The Game Fortnite school line that includes is available from GameStopZing backpacks, diaries, cases and hand bags starting from 11.98 and up to 49.98 euros for backpacks. Minecraft school products are also available, including logo case (12.98 euros), extendable backpack (49.98 euros) and the 12 month diary (13.50 euros) with assorted subjects and graphics.

Harry Potter fans? In this case you will find backpacks, diaries, double zip cases, envelope cases with prices from 10.98 euro and up to 59.98 euro for the backpack with the Hogwarts logo. The Super Mario school series which includes backpacks, pencil cases, backpacks with pocket, mini backpack and diary with various subjects depicting Mario, Toad, Yoshi and Peach are much more nourished. Comix offers the Stranger Things school diary for € 17.98, the Pusheen school series with an oval pouch / envelope and the Sirena backpack are also on sale. Dragon Ball could not be missing for school with the official 16-month diary, oval case and the backpack with the DBZ logo.

We also remind you of the availability of the GameStop 2020/2021 notebook, which also contains inside discount coupons and exclusive promotions to be picked up on the site or in GameStopZing stores.