Games with Gold: July free games announced for Xbox One and Xbox 360

A few days before the end of the month, Microsoft announced the new ones Games with Gold which Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download starting July 1st on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

As usual, there are four games, equally divided between the two generations of consoles. The Xbox 360 titles, however, can also be played on flagship consoles thanks to the backwards compatibility program.

WRC 8 for Xbox One will be available from 1st to 31st July, while Dunk Lords for Xbox One from July 16 to August 15. For Xbox 360 there are instead Saints Row 2, downloadable from 1st to 15th July, e Juju, available instead from 16 to 31 July. As usual, to accompany the announcement there is a presentation trailer that gives us an overview of all the new games. You can find it at the start of the news, good vision!

We take this opportunity to remind you that you still have several days to download the Games with Gold in June. Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (Xbox One) and Sine Mora (Xbox One and Xbox 360) will remain available until June 30th, while Coffee Talk (Xbox One) until next July 15th. Add them to your collection before it's too late!