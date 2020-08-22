Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Future Net Worth – Future Rapper Net Worth, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life

Name: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (Future)

Date of Birth: 20th November 1983

Profession: Singer, Rapper, Songwriter

Years Active: From 2009 to Present

Net Worth: 3.5$ Million and Increasing

Future, The Rapper, Net Worth – Future Biography, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, Assets, Achievements: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is an American Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, mostly known as his stage name Future. Future Hendrix is also named Nayvadius Cash. He was born in 1983, and he is active as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter since 2009 to present. Future has released some Mix Tapes, worked with Epic Records, and has done several music tours. Future has released two best-seller albums named Pluto in 2012 and Honest, which was released in 2014. Future is the most popular and famous artist in America. Future sings and also plays Keyboard. The future is well known for his Hip Hop and R&B music. Future presently has Net Worth of 3.5$ Million and increasing.

Future Net Worth

Early Life and Influence towards Singing:

Nayvadius Cash was born as Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn on 20th November 1983 at Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. His name is now changed legally from Nayvadius Wilburn to Nayvadius Cash. However, in childhood, he was called “The Future” by the Dungeon Family. Future’s first cousin, Reco Wade (belongs to Dungeon Family), motivated him towards music. Reco asked Future to develop his writing skills and make a bright career as Rapper, Singer, Songwriter. Future went to Columbia High School for studying. Prospect influenced and instructed by Reco Wade, who called him Mastermind behind his sound. Then Future went to Atlanta’s Own Rocko, and they signed Future for A-1 Recordings. Future became successful because of his hard work and ethics.

Mix Tapes & Epic Records:

During the years 2010 and 2011, Future released his Mix Tapes such as One Thousand (1000), Dirty Sprite, and True Story. One single song, “Tony Montana,” which was in the film Scarface, was in the True Story mixtape by Future. Then Future did the partnership with Gucci Mane and made some songs and wrote one track Racks. In 2011 Future signed a big deal with Epic Records. Before the release of the debut album of Future, he released two more mixtapes i.e., Streetz Calling and Astronaut Status.

Pluto and Honest:

In 2012, Future was about to release his debut album, Pluto, in January 2012, but it was released in April 2012. Future was selected in the Freshmen list by XXL in 2012. The album Pluto included remixes of Tony Montana and Magic. In October 2012, Future said that he would repackage his debut album Pluto and it will be re-released as Pluto 3D, which will have three new tracks as well as two remixes. Future has written and produced Loveeeeeee Song from Rihanna’s album Unapologetic.

At the beginning of 2013, the Future released his compilation of mixtapes F.B.G., which broke the record of downloading on the mixtape website. Later Future declared that his next studio album Future Hendrix will be more exciting and will feature Rihanna, Ciara, Drake, Kanye West, Kelly Rowland, Jeremih, Diplo, Andre 3000, etc. One Singe song from the new album “Karate Chop” was premiered at the beginning of 2013. Later, Future announced that his new album is renamed as Honest from Future Hendrix. The Honest album was to be released in November 2013. But later, it was finally released in April 2014. The future has also gone on a tour, “Would You Like A Tour?” with Drake at the end of 2013. Future is going to do a guest appearance in the debut of Kat Dahlia “My Garden” in the upcoming time.

Future Net Worth and Personal Life:

The future has a child with Jessica Smith in 2002. Ten years later, Jessica filed an appeal for Child Support. The future was confirmed the father of Jessica Smith’s son based on DNA Test. The Court ordered the Future to pay 1662$ per month to Jessica Smith for the support of their son. One other woman claimed that she is the mother of Future’s child, but it hasn’t proven to date. In January 2013, the Future mentioned that he is in a relationship with Ciara. Ciara is an American singer. Future and Ciara got engaged in October 2013. In January 2014, Ciara revealed that she is pregnant, and in May 2014, she gave birth to their (Future and Ciara’s ) first child (son). They named their son as Future Zahir Wilburn. In August 2014, it came out as Future and Ciara have broken off their Engagement because Ciara claimed that the Future is cheating her.

Future Net Worth – Future Net Worth 2020, Biography, Career, Assets, Personal Life was last modified: by

Share it: