Full Dive Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Japanese light novel series Full Dive, written by Light Tuchihi and drawn by Youta, is known as Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!. Since August 2020, it has been published under the MF Bunko J label by Media Factory.

Media Factory’s Gekkan Comic Alive magazine published a Kino manga adaptation on January 27, 2021. On April 7, 2021, an anime version made by ENGI debuted. If Full Dive gets renewed for a second season, we will fill you in on all the details right here.

Full Dive Season 2 Renewal Status

While Kyuukyoku’s plot is interesting, it contains major gaps. Watchers were mostly pleased, while reviewers had varied feelings about it. The series’ problems were immediately identified by the specialists. Full Dive has a MAL score of 6.51 as of this writing. You may classify this score as average.

Nevertheless, it ranks #1094, has over 156,000 members in its MAL group, and uses the same platform. A large number of shows that were renewed had decent appeal and average ratings. As a result, the producers may also consider Full Dive Season 2.

The likelihood of the series’ revival is enhanced by the fact that Studio ENGI has sufficient source material and the LN is still evading capture. So, the formal announcement of the anime’s second season is something that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Full Dive Season 2 Release Date

There has been no official word on whether Full Dive will return for a second season or not. Only a year has passed since the first season aired, and although there is enough content to adapt from the current light novel series, the fate of the second season remains up in the air.

With everything out of the way, Full Dive was a highly anticipated series, and given what is known, a second season is certainly doable. The timing of its occurrence is uncertain.

Full Dive Story

High school student Hiroshi Yūki, better known as Hiro, enjoys playing massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) as a means of distancing himself from real life. He finds that the game Kiwame Quest is not what it seems to be after being tricked into purchasing it by the shop manager, Reona Kisaragi.

It is a game that goes above and beyond in its pursuit of authenticity, unlike other games. This makes it hard for Hiroshi to carve out a spot. He is resolute in his goal to finish the game, regardless of the obstacles.

Full Dive Cast

Hiroshi Yūki Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch (English) Reona Kisaragi Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Natalie Van Sistine (English)

Voiced by: Ayana Taketatsu (Japanese); Natalie Van Sistine (English) Alicia Voiced by: Fairouz Ai (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Voiced by: Fairouz Ai (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English) Mizarisa Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams (English)

Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams (English) Kaede Yūki Voiced by: Aoi Koga (Japanese); Kate Bristol (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Koga (Japanese); Kate Bristol (English) Martin Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Ben Lepley (English)

Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya (Japanese); Ben Lepley (English) Tesla Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English)

Voiced by: Satoshi Hino (Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English) Govern Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Lisa Ortiz (English)

Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Lisa Ortiz (English) Ginji Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Brent Mukai (English)

Voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Brent Mukai (English) Sōichirō Kamui Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese); Samuel Drake (English)

Full Dive Season 2 Plot

We don’t know how many volumes of the light book series Full Dive might adapt for its second season just yet, so we have no idea where it could lead us. In particular, we have zero idea what the potential trajectory of the second season will be when it debuts because of our overall lack of knowledge. Here is a synopsis of the source material that will show what might be modified for a possible second season.

Full Dive Season 1 Rating

In terms of quality, Full Dive has received mixed reviews. Critics lauded the show’s fresh concept and characters but also blasted its plodding pacing and lack of excitement. The performance has an average rating of 6.5% on MyAnimeList and 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where to watch Full Dive?

If you’re looking for an English sub or dub version of the Dive Series, you can find them on Crunchyroll or Funimation Now.