From WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2: revealed the bridge for Phase 4?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For months now, the connection between WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but still no details have been revealed on the events that will lay the foundations for the next MCU Phase. In the last few hours, a theory with protagonists is making headway Wanda Maximoff is… Agatha Harkness.

The character of the fearsome witch could be played by the new entry of WandaVision Kathryn Hahn, who in the series will play the role of a "nosy neighbor". Everyone knows how much these characters really are fundamental helpers in every self-respecting script and many begin to think that the unknown role of Hahn could be precisely that of Harkness.

In the comics the millennial witch, who even "recalls the fall of Atlantis", is one of the most powerful allies and, at times, enemies of Scarlet Witch. In the printed pages it is she who guides the heroine in her first steps in the world of magic, but between the two there will be rods and frictions, so much so that it will be the same Wanda who will kill her teacher in the final bars.

The connection with the second chapter with Benedict Cumberbatch it could reside in the longevity of the Harkness, which could be presented as one of the powerful Ancients, such as the teacher of Strange Kamar-Taj, or she could also be a disciple of the thousand-year-old discipline capable of widening her vision beyond the limits of the physical and human understanding.

However, let us point out that, however exciting, this is only a theory and that nothing has been revealed about the Hahn part or on the introduction of Harkness in the MCU. Speaking of theories, the introduction of the next super-villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which could use a weapon capable of overshadowing the glove of infinity, is certainly interesting.