From the goal against Germany to the bench at Napoli: Chucky Lozano, the promise of Mexican football that slowly fades

Hirving Lozano scored the only goal between Mexico and Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: Reuters / Christian Hartmann)

It is 11:32 in the morning and the Department of Seismology and Volcanism of the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research detected an artificial earthquake, caused by the massive jumps of the fans from the capital before Hirving Lozano Bahena's goal, against Germany.

The annotation of the boy who wears number 22 meant the victory of Mexico against the selection four times world champion. Play that took place in the 35th minute, after a counterattack, in which they participated Javier Hernández and Andrés Guardado.

Two years after what happened at Luzhniki Stadium, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Hirving lives another reality, due to the low participation he has in Napoli, who directs Gennaro Gattuso.

Yesterday, June 17, the Napoli won the Italy Cup and Lozano Bahena became the first Mexican player to add a title in Italian football. It should be noted that the Mexican had participation against Peruggia in the round of 16 of the Cup and in the following four matches was not required.

Hirving Lozano became the first Mexican to add a championship in Italy (Photo: Twitter @ HirvingLozano70)

His stay in Italy was not easy at all. Hirving came to the organization in August 2019, at the request of Carlo Ancelotti, who was replaced in December by Gatusso.

The change of strategist reduced the footballer's presence on the field. In one year he has participated in 23 games, the fewest since he debuted, has accumulated three scores and two passes on goal.

Days before the match against Juventus, of the Italian Cup, the Napoli strategist ran the Mexican from training, for lack of care and apathy. Subsequently, Gennaro clarified that Lozano can add minutes in the remaining games to play in Serie A.

After obtaining the championship, Gattuso He pointed out: “Those who do this work must have respect because we are fortunate. ANDor I want to see people with passion, I want there to be respect ".

Hirving Lozano was the second most expensive signing for Napoli (Photo: Reuters / Phil Noble)

In February, Luis García, a former footballer and commentator, commented for Latin Us than "if Hirving Lozano is focused, patient and intelligent, he is living the best learning process"

Since he described that for the Napoli strategist there is no place for players who do not make an effort, “this is the best learning that Hirving Lozano can have (…) I meet a guy who does not trust, this is life, you have leaders who go to death with you and others who do not want to know anything about you, "added Luis García.

One of the collateral damages for the soccer player is the loss of value. According to portal data Transfermark, the 24-year-old player registered a value in the market, in December 2019, it was 40 million euros and now it's from 28 million euros, is equivalent to a 30 percent reduction.

"Doing what you love sometimes involves an effort that few know"Wrote the Napoli player, Hirving Lozano, on his Instagram account, in February.

The value of the Mexican dropped 30% (Photo: Twitter @sscnapoliES)

Most expensive transfer from Napoli

The Italian team signed the Mexican on August 23 by USD 41 million and five years. Thus, the incorporation of the player al Napoli it was about the second most expensive transaction in its history, only behind that of the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain.

This amount of money committed meant for PSV Eindoven the highest in a sale. It should be noted that the Dutch organization paid USD 4.9 million to the Pachuca organization.

