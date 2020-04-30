From ONE PIECE to The Attack of the Giants: the action figures that will empty your wallet

Share it:

Compared to the past the merchandising linked to the world of anime it's easier to find, but that doesn't mean everything is within our pocket. In fact, some of these objects were created with the sole purpose of driving fans crazy and making them spend a fortune to then show friends that they are one of the few chosen.

In this portfolio-proof list, some exclusive pieces made in very few lots are included and therefore in most cases these items will no longer be available. Having said that, let's start big:

One of the most loved products by fandom are the action figure or action statues. These models generally representing the protagonists of the most famous animated series often cost more than a hundred euros per piece, and the high demand causes a continuous replacement. A few years ago the Japanese company Zoukei-Mura built 25 porcelain dolls of the highest quality inspired by the anime of Gosick. The dolls that gave birth to Victorique de Blois are possible to find on the used market for no less than 1000 €.

If 1000 € didn't seem so many to you, you will be happy to know that you can make your most forbidden dreams come true and take you home directly from The Attack of the Giants a life-size statue of Eren or Captain Levi for the modest sum of € 14,000. As an alternative to the same price, the best waifu you have ever dreamed are available such as Asuka from Evangelion.

You don't lack the money and do you feel peasants enough to fill my house with solid gold statues? No problem, here's one 24K figures of a Gundam or if you prefer there is also the promotional statue of the film ONE PIECE GOLD rigorously in gold. Starting price? Not less than € 200,000, if that's not a real treasure.

Surely, however, the most exclusive statuettes will be those that will end up in orbit around the earth when the Gundam satellite is launched. Just imagine when they can count once you return to Earth.

We also recommend that you take a look at a fan's spectacular ONE PIECE collection. What do you think of this list, for what would you be willing to spend a figure out of any logic? For the images of the action figures, I refer you to the source.