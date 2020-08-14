Entertainment

From Naruto to Jojo and Berserk: Fans vote on Twitter for the most disturbing antagonist

August 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The figure of the antagonist is fundamental to the work. From the most iconic ones of Ken the Warrior to the weirdos of Jojo, the most famous manga have included many enemies each with their own characteristics. Sometimes we have enemies who simply want to conquer the world and others instead animated by a deeper madness.

But fans recently debated who the most disturbing antagonist in anime was. Obviously the spectrum of choice was quite wide considering how many works exist in Japan, between shonen and seinen, between older and more recent.

One of the most mentioned on Twitter in response to this survey was Orochimaru from Naruto. The man who belongs to the Sannin group has repeatedly clashed with the protagonists of Kishimoto's work. His serpentine features, a continuous search for immortality and the thoughts that animate him have made him one of the most disturbing villains.

Let's move from Naruto to another classic of the battle manga, or Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Hirohiko Araki did not hold back on the characteristics of his villains and in each series he tried to set the bar higher and higher. From the brand they were mentioned Yoshikage Kira, Diamond is Unbreakable's final enemy, and Chocolate, from Vento Aureo.

Then there is also room for Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia and Griffith from Berserk, followed by many others with fewer citations. What is the most disturbing villain in your opinion? Master Araki explains how to create one.

