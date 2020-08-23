From being bullied as a “weakling” to becoming a goal-making machine for Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski’s story of overcoming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robert, in the preview of the final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. He had two clear scoring opportunities in the first half, but could not with the resistance of the PSG goalkeeper (REUTERS / Manu Fernandez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Those times when he began his football career in Poland, and they made fun of him for being too skinny to look weak, they seem far away for Robert Lewandowski, today become one of the top scorers top in the world and in a record-breaking machine at Bayern Munich Champions League champion: in fact he closed the campaign as the tournament’s top scorer, with 15 goals. He was also the Bundesliga top scorer for the fifth time in his career (34 wins).

Robert born in Warsaw he August 21, 1988 and the first football steps were taken in the MKS of his city. To the 15 years, in 2004, it went to the Delta and the following year to the popular Legia Warsaw. Those were times when he was not focused, it was his rebel time. She stole her parents’ car to run illegal races in the woods with your friends without even having a driver’s license, threw bananas at the policemen and even threw a table at a teacher who failed him in an exam.

With the death of his father, he came to consider hanging the boots but from that he emerged with a devastating force Although he could not continue in his team and ended up in the Znicz Pruszkow in the season 2006/07, which he helped promote to the First Division with his 15 goals and then, in the top flight, he reached 21 and again attracted the interest of a big club in Poland, the Lech Poznan. Not more than a month had passed when his then agent Cezary Kucharski had brought an offer from Sporting Gijon, who had just been promoted to the Spanish First Division after a decade, and days later, Zaragoza and Tottenham were already competing for his pass, but none wanted to invest the 5 million euros required.

He did not have an easy start at Borussia Dortmund but it was there that Robert Lewandowski made himself known to the world with his goals (AFP)

His debut in the Lech Poznan It was because of the qualification for the UEFA Europa League, in the first round, against FK Khazar Lankaran of Azerbaijan. He entered as a substitute and scored the winning goal. And in his league debut against him GKS Belchatow, also entered from the bench and scored at 4 minutes. He finished the season as second in the scorers table. Already in the second season he scored 18 goals, was the top scorer, and his team was champion of the Polish league.

No one was surprised then that when the season 2009/10 will go to Borussia Dortmund who directed Jürgen Klopp (current Liverpool manager) by 4.5 million euros and there I would win two Bundesliga titles in a row, although its beginning was not at all happy.

Klopp I had summoned him to be spare part from the Argentine Lucas Barrios but he had no weight in the team’s walk and even his fans began to call him Chancentod (wasteful of occasions) and the press did not understand why they had hired him. It seemed very fragile for the Bundesliga. “I expected more game, more goals, and that he would hold the contact better. It is not at their level “, he went on to say Klopp, little used to airing this kind of criticism.

But Lewandowski did not give up and got to work six hours a day in the gym to gain muscle mass, because it was already a problem that he dragged from Poland and that he reflected in his undergraduate thesis of Physical Education and Sports, when he preferred to tell his own case to graduate from the Wyzsza in Warsaw and later recounted in his autobiographical book “My true story.”

Both in his university work and in his book he told his self-improvement story who later also used the Huawei brand in a spot: they charged him for looking weak and very skinny, he worked a lot on his physique, but even had to momentarily leave football at the age of 17, although he never gave up.

“His legs looked like sticks and when he carried the ball it looked like it was going to split in half. I told him to eat bacon “said Krzystof Sikorski, Legia Warsaw coach while his mother Iwona – professional volleyball player and became vice president of the Partyzant Leszno football club – recalls that “He liked sweets very much so he bought me a cake for every goal he scored”, but they dispensed with their services.

His persistence and unwavering faith made him perform fully in his second season at Borussia Dortmund, in a large offensive triangle with Mario Götze and Marco Reus. He was already a protagonist in the team and not only won the Bundesliga but to close the year, he marked a hat-trick Bayern Munich in the German Cup final.

Lewandowski is married to Anna Stachurska, who was a bronze medalist at the 2009 Karate World Cup (AFP)

But his great campaign, the one that led him to be considered a top player, was in the season 2012/13. In the Champions put 10 goals in 13 games and his team reached the final, in which they were defeated 2-1 by Bayern although before they scored the four goals against Real Madrid in the semifinal (4-1) and in the Bundesliga he managed to score goals in 12 consecutive games and scored 24 in total, although it was one of Stefan Kießling.

In the season 2013/14, colored by his announcement that in June he would go to Bayern, framework 20 goals and he was the top scorer of the tournament. To the Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund’s national rival arrived for the 2014/15 season free of charge, for freedom of action.

Already in the Bavarian team, he scored five goals in one match, on September 22, 2015. At half-time against Wolfsburg, Bayern trailed 1-0 and entered the second half, as an alternate. He tied in minute 51 and in a span of 9 minutes, he scored four more goals. That same allowed him to enter four Guiness records together: the fastest author of a triplet, poker and repóker in the Bundesliga, and the substitute who scored the most goals in that competition. “It is the biggest thing I have seen in a field”, then said his DT Josep Guardiola. In that week he scored ten goals because he also scored three against Dinamo Zagreb for the Champions League and two against Mainz.

In 2017, always with many offers from the top clubs in Europe – among them, rumors brought him closer to Real Madrid several times – he was about to leave Bayern. Your agent Maik Barthel He even said that he was “disappointed” and that “I had never seen him like this before” after the DT Carlos Ancelotti will not summon him for the last Bundesliga match, in which he was going to try to be the top scorer of the tournament. Yet he continued.

Of 1.85 meters tall and 78 kilos, besides being the 6th top scorer in Bundesliga historyLewandowski is the captain of the Polish national team, in which he debuted on September 10, 2008 against San Marino for the 2010 World Cup qualification and scored a goal. Before, he had played three games for the U21 team. On October 5, 2017 he became the Top scorer in the history of his team with his hat-trick against Armenia (6-1) and thus surpassed his country’s soccer legend Wlodzimierz Lubanski (He played between 1963 and 1980) with 48 goals in 75 games and that he had said in 2015 that Lewandowski would never exceed his record.

With the growth of Lewandowski, many Polish fans are still excited about the chance that the team reappears in the foreground as in the ’70s and early’ 80s, with that generation of Deyna, Lato, Gadocha about Szarmach e incluso Lubanski, who could not play the 1974 World Cup due to injury, or then Boniek in Spain 1982.

Robert Lewandowski was the captain of Poland in the 2018 World Cup in Russia (REUTERS)

But one of her biggest frustrations in her career took her in the past Russia World Cup 2018, when the Polish national team was eliminated early, in the first wheel, when falling before Colombia. One of his biggest was the early elimination of the 2018 World Cup with Poland. “From nothing, you can’t get anything” and “it’s no use fooling yourself, we were the weakest”, he was honest with the press. “I could be mad at myself if I had missed chances, but I didn’t have any”, it was justified.

Robert Lewandowski aspires this season to win the Golden Boot, the award for the top scorer in European football (Reuters)

Ever, Johan Cruyff described it as that “He is not excessively refined in technique but he has a great facility for scoring and he specializes in that, whether with his head, chest or feet. It doesn’t matter: the end justifies the means “. He says he feels “a 9 and a half” both for his scoring ability and for setting up attacks with his teammates.

His sister Milena is also dedicated to sports. He is a professional volleyball player and has played several times for the under-21 team. Lewandowski is married to Anna Stachurska, who was a bronze medalist at the 2009 Karate World Cup. They got married on June 22, 2013 in Warsaw and in 2017 their first-born Klara was born.

He is very Catholic and appears very linked to religion. Usually pray before games and participates in Catholic mass dissemination campaigns.

In this season he appeared in all his splendor, to the point of being a great candidate to win The Best award for the best player of the season. The goals are his best credential, the proof of the transformation of that player who suffered bullying due to his physical build to this one who transmits fear every time he steps on the area.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The best photos of the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich

Was there a penalty from Kehrer to Coman and from Kimmich to Mbappé? The controversies of the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in France, thousands of PSG fans gathered to watch the Champions League final

Who is Kathleen Krüger, the Boss behind Bayern Munich’s success

The unstoppable Bayern Munich from Hansi Flick: the 5 keys that explain why the king of Germany swept the Champions League

Kingsley Coman complied with the former Law and became the executioner of PSG in the Champions League final

He was born in a refugee camp, rose to the elite from Canada and became the unexpected figure of Bayern Munich