Fortnite, Week 4: XP free for everyone due to challenges issues

It seems that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 of Season 3 will be remembered over time for the incredible amount of bugs that plagued the battle royale and, specifically, its daily and weekly challenges.
For some strange reason there are so many challenges of Week 4 that users have not been able to complete and, due to some bugs, for some it was not even possible to recover old challenges of the previous weeks. The most serious problem concerns the Pacific Park Floating Rings, a challenge impossible to complete for all players and that Epic has decided to have completed automatically, thus giving everyone 35,000 Experience Points. Another problem affects the challenge it requires instead land at Fattoria Frenetica and arrive at least in 25th place: in this case it is possible to complete the mission only in specific ways and the development team suggests to complete it in Team Brawl. Another problem affects instead i Reels, those points of the sea where you can enter and then be catapulted into the air and deploy the hang glider, temporarily disabled. If the Reels appear in one of the daily Challenges you will necessarily have to skip them, instead if you want to recover the first challenge of Aquaman you will have to wait for their return.
Have you already redeemed the new Fortnite celebratory package with emote and hang gliding for free with PS Plus?
We're aware that some folks have issues with collecting the Floating Rings in Pleasant Park. We'll provide an update when we have new information. pic.twitter.com/IaUjeckeRU
– Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 9, 2020
Due to an issue, we're temporarily disabling Whirlpools in all playlist.
We'll provide an update when they have returned. pic.twitter.com/MJF738wlsd
– Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 10, 2020
We're investigating an issue where "Land at Frenzy Farm and Finish top 25" Challenge is not counting properly on Duos and Squads.
In the meantime, you can complete the challenge by playing in Solos or Team Rumble.
– Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 10, 2020
