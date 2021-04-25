Fortnite throws the house out the window to receive Neymar Jr announced armor, missions, new content and events. Here is his trailer

When you think you’ve seen everything in Fortnite, Epic Games goes and pulls another trick out of the hat: Neymar Jr, the well-known Brazilian footballer and current Paris Saint-Germain striker, is the latest star to join al Battle Royale. And be careful: this time he is not joining the games as a player, but as an unlockable character from Chapter 2 – Season 6.

The essential: from April 27 the battle pass of Fortnite: Battle Royale You will receive missions from Neymar Jr and epic missions that, once completed, will unlock his suit and other objects inspired by the star of the ball. Including its primitive forms: a brand new feline armor.

As a starter, here is the Neymar Jr presentation trailer in Fortnite.

In essence, a new batch of missions and objectives that serve as a pretext to unlock costumes and objects created for the occasion inspired by the figure of the footballer, including:

A new graffiti I’m ready!

The emoticon Discreet shot

A gesture Neymar celebration

Of course, a hang glider: Aerial acrobat

Finally, the display style of Neymar Jr’s suit, Jaguar Strike peak and hang glider Aerial acrobat

And what is more interesting, both the most dedicated Fortnite players and the biggest fans of Neymar Jr can be done with four different versions of this exceptional outfit– The default style, the display style, and two primitive shapes.

Do not go yet, there’s more!

Taking advantage of the arrival of Neymar Jr to Fortnite, and with the collaboration of PUMA, from April 27 and for a limited time they will be available new events and commemorative activities.

Starting we have “ Locuron in the sand “A casual combat experience (8v8 with infinite power-ups and respawns) that will be available from April 27 at 15:00 CEST until April 30 at 15:00 CEST.

“A casual combat experience (8v8 with infinite power-ups and respawns) that will be available from April 27 at 15:00 CEST until April 30 at 15:00 CEST. On the other hand, if we go to the Parisian-themed welcome center from April 27 to May 4, we will come across new content for Creative mode. Yes indeed, there is a previous step : Unlock the soccer ball in Neymar Jr.’s first mission. Once achieved, you have to take it to the soccer field of the center.

: Unlock the soccer ball in Neymar Jr.’s first mission. Once achieved, you have to take it to the soccer field of the center. In addition, starting on April 28, a new competitive event will begin: la Copa Neymar Jr. And the most interesting thing about this one is that the best players will be able to get a custom designed football boot inspired by the primitive shape of Neymar Jr.

It is seen and proven that on the island of Fortnite anything can happen. That the same we run into the heroes of the video game as the characters of Marvel, DC and Star Wars. What will be next? We are looking forward to finding out.

