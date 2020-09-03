Fortnite: how to visit a weather station using Storm

Share it:

The first objective of the Storm’s Awakening Challenges, which are unlocked at level 60 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, asks the player to visit the weather station wearing the superheroine costume from the X-Men.

The place in question is located at south of Gattogrill, on the snowy mountains. If you want to speed up the completion of this challenge you can decide to land directly on the designated location, since the goal of this mission is simply to visit the location.

If you are unable to locate the position of the weather station on the map, we suggest you take a look at the image we have created for you and which you can find at the bottom of the news, on which the exact point to reach is clearly visible.

