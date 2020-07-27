Fortnite and scams on the Galaxy Explorer skin, be careful

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Here we go again, a new case of scam linked to Fortnite and more precisely to Galaxy Explorer skin, currently reserved only for participants in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup powered by Samsung staged on 25 and 26 July. But what exactly happened?

Fortnite's Galaxy Explorer skin will arrive in the store soon, presumably later this month, in the meantime though there are those who are trying to speculate on the popularity of this outfit. On the ad sites, the sale of accounts with skins associated with very high prices (hundreds of euros) is raging, while on social networks there are those who would have asked for money to participate in the tournament and thus obtain the Galaxy Explorer skin, obviously for a fee.

It is not the first time that Epic's Battle Royale is protagonist of scam, last spring a site that promised free Fortnite skins gained significant visibility but needless to say, it was an illegal activity set up with the sole objective of obtaining player login data.

So pay attention to this kind of initiative, as as repeated several times by Epic Games there are no free Fortnite skins, beware of anyone who asks for your username and password because you will mathematically encounter the theft of your Fortnite account.