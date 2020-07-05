Formula 1 starts its World Cup in a pandemic with the Austrian Grand Prix

Share it:

Formula F1 – Austrian Grand Prix – Photo: Darko Bandic / Pool via REUTERS

Like all other professional disciplines, motor sports are going to have to adapt to the “new normal” in order to carry out their activity. The Formula 1 is no stranger to the pandemic of coronavirus and this Sunday starts in Austria its 2020 World Championship, with a reduced schedule and under strict sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With small teams isolated from each other, indispensable masks, virtual press conferences and some other innovative measures, the F1 It has already started its industry with the dispute of training and classification, where Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes black in color have shown that they are determined to match the legendary Michael Schumacher in quantity of titles (7).

THE AUSTRIAN GP: TIME AND TV

It will be an atypical championship and will start with two races in the Red bull ring, in the mountains of Styria, a short circuit (4,318 kilometers) and with very tricky curves –There are 9 curves, three on the left and six on the right–, where all the pilots will be tested, who aspire to success in the midst of a health crisis to global level.

The stands of Spielberg and the rest of the circuits of Formula 1 will be empty by COVID-19 (REUTERS)

The fact that there is no public in the stands does not mean that there are no spectators eager to hear the roar of the engines. Many people around the world will be watching what happens in Spielbergwhere will the Austrian Grand Prix. The race will be broadcast by ESPN and ESPN Play in much of South America, with the following hours:

• 09:30 Argentina and Uruguay

• 08:30 Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia and Venezuela

• 07:30 Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico City

• 13:30 CEST / 12:30 GMT.

All motor racing fans will be able to enjoy live what happens in the 71 laps of a route that will be developed in a special context, with great care to avoid that the pilots and all the people involved in the organization of each team end up infected.

THE SANITARY PROTOCOLS

The advance of COVID-19 delayed the start of a championship that was to begin in four months Australia and I was going to have 22 races. It was planned to be the longest in history due to the inclusion of the GP of the Netherlands and of Vietnam GP, but the pandemic changed the plans and forced to modify the guidelines of development of the competitions. Now there are only a handful of confirmed races and a strict protocol for carrying them out:

• Coronavirus tests: All the people involved in the races will be tested before traveling to each destination and must give negative to be able to be part of the event. The organizers plan to do between 10,000 and 12,000 coronavirus tests for racing, since there will be tests every four in Austria and in the other countries that host the World Cup.

Sebastian Vettel and the members of the Ferrari team walking the Red Bull Ring circuit with masks (REUTERS)

• Without public and with minimal staff: There will be no spectators in the stands of any circuit, although the organization hopes that fans can join later. The free space in the stands was used to highlight the campaign "#WeRaceAsOne", in support of the #PurposeDriven Movement, launched by the International Federation of Motorsports (FIA) to combat racism. There will only be essential personnel for each team, that is, 80 people per team. There are functions, as part of the TV broadcast, that will be performed even remotely.

• Social distance on the grid and without a podium: In addition to staying away and wearing a mask throughout the pit area, also during pre-race and post-race activities, you will also decrease contact on the grid. Even the FIA still consider the possibility that cars make the formation lap from the pits to go directly to the starting position. What has been directly removed is the traditional podium ceremony: there will be no champagne festivities, there will only be a short celebration on the track and with distance between pilots.

• The bubbles: All teams will work in closed groups. The journey from the hotel to the circuit and vice versa will be special for each team, in addition to the fact that there will be a limit of people and working hours in the boxes.

THE 2020 CAREER CALENDAR

Have already been Grand Prix canceled of Australia, Monaco, France, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan, and there are still some events to be confirmed, but after the dispute of the Austrian Grand Prix there will be another race in Spielberg next weekend: it will be called Styrian Grand Prix (July 10-12). Those are the first two races of the eight confirmed by the F1.

These are the first eight races confirmed by Formula 1 (@ F1)

After these first events in Austria, there will be six other appointments in different locations in Europe between July and September. They will be in the following order:

• Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest): July 17-19

• British Grand Prix (Silverstone): July 31 – August 2

• 70th Anniversary Grand Prix of Formula 1 (Silverstone): August 7-9

• Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona): August 14-16

• Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps): August 28-30

• Italian Grand Prix (Monza): 4-6 September

The idea of ​​the organizers is to continue the World Cup in the rest of the world from late September or early October, first going to Russia, Vietnam and China. Closer to November the racing calendar could be extended with events in Canada, United States, Mexico me Brazil. There is also the intention that in December the competition will move to Middle East (Bahrain and Abu Dhabi).

