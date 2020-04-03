 Florence Pugh says she will take an acting break after Black Widow

Share it:

After having dropped the jug of cold water that has been the, quite predictable, movement of Disney with the premieres of Marvel Studios, displacing all the premieres of his films, we now know that the actress Florence Pugh he will take an interpretive break tas "Black Widow".

The English actress has had several premieres this year, and also two blockbusters, one "Little Women" and another the Marvel movie that will arrive in November, and perhaps for that reason it has decided this break. Pugh acknowledges that take time planning this breakBut every time he does it, something else comes up that he really wants to be part of, and he postpones his decision.

I'm going to take a break. I am aware that I have been around for about four years now. I have been saying that I need to relax for a second for about two years, but I am so bad, because I will hear that something is happening, and I will say: 'Oh my God. I need to do Midsommar ’. And then they say: ‘But Florence, you said you wanted to take a break’. So it's my fault. But I will try to rest for a second.

Obviously this may have an impact on the future of the character of Yelena Belova that she plays in the Marvel Studios film, especially since many fans placed her as the new Black Widow, taking the witness of the now deceased Natasha —in fact an alleged leak of the movie (Spoiler: select the text to see it) point on that possible line (END SPOILER) -. It is also true that if it is a break of a few months, and especially because of the situation we are in right now where the entire film industry is paralyzed, all this may not have much impact on their role at the UCM, if there is thought a future for her.

