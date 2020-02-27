First official trailer for Candyman's reboot, which opens a poster

Share it:

Universal Pictures has just finally shown the first official trailer of Candyman, the review of that classic horror of 1992, now by Jordan Peele. In addition, to celebrate that there is less and less for the premiere (scheduled for June 12, 2020), the film has also released its first official poster. Let's see the progress first.

Remember that the plot of this film will focus on Anthony McCoy, who is willing to get to the end regarding the "Candyman" legend. Legend that says that if you mention his name five times in front of a mirror, it will appear and kill you. The most original of all, however, is that Candyman was once a normal man.

In addition, this film will be directed by Nia DaCosta, being Peele, and together with Win Roselfeld, who acts as producer and screenwriter of the story. The main role will be for Tony Todd, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will handle the aforementioned character: Anthony McCoy. They will complete the main cast Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

For its part, the trailer makes it clear that the film will remain true to the original in terms of concept, but that in turn will innovate a lot, to adapt to current times. Then we leave you with the synopsis of the movie.

"Currently, a decade after the demolition of the last of the Cabrini towers, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), decide to move to a luxury loft in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by millennials.With Anthony's painting career on the verge of stagnation, a casual encounter with a veteran of Cabrini Green (Colman Domingo) tragically exposes Anthony to nature Horrible from the true story behind Candyman. Eager to maintain his status in the art world of Chicago, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as a cool tooth for paintings, without knowing it, opening a door to a complex past. that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terribly viral wave of violence that he puts in a course of collision with fate. ".