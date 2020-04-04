First look at Gemma Whelan in 'Killing Eve 3'

EW

On Geraldine We can anticipate that she is very different from Carolyn and has nothing to do with the family spy business, unlike Kenny. As the actress has detailed, she and her fictional mother are "very different people, so there is plenty of room for complications"in this reunion in which Geraldine will try to organize her home in a better way.

About the series in general, we know that this third season will continue the ending left by the previous season, that is, the break between these two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now desperately trying to live their lives without their preferred drug. And it is that, for Villanelle, the murderer without work, Eve is dead. For Eve, the former MI6 agent who hides in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. Everything seems to be fine until a shocking and near death starts them up again. The journey back from one to the other will cost both friends, family and loyalties … and perhaps a piece of their souls.

Incidentally, the series has already confirmed a fourth season of 'Killing Eve' was imminent.