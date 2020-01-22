General News

 First images of Richard Madden as Ikaris on the set of Eternals

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Eternals / Eternos comics

One more day and with the new filming material of the film of the "Eternal" in London after knowing that these days the shooting of a great sequence of action was prepared that would even take them several days of filming, now we receive more images than they shot yesterday, leaving us the first look at actor Richard Madden in the set.

In this way we finally have the first images of Ikaris on the set of the movie in what looks like a scene that Dane Whitman would share, because we also see actor Kit Harington. However, the highlight of all is that we see Ikaris show off his supernatural powers, seeing him fly.

Along with this has come a possible description of the scene – although we recommend treating it with caution as it has not been confirmed by many means – that would involve the Eternal being revealed to the whole world by Druig. There would also be a fight between Eternal and Deviants that would lead to Ikaris, Thena, Sersi and Makkari using their powers.

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 360 "height =" 344 Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 243 "height =" 345
https://twitter.com/EternalsSecrets/status/1219797542625579008

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 279 "height =" 302 Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 188 "height =" 306 Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 238 "height =" 307 Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 263 "height =" 306
Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Via information | Daily Mail



