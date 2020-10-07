Filming for the sixth season has officially begun

After discovering the number of episodes left in Lucifer, we’re sure fans will be happy to hear of the start of work on the unreleased episodes of the flagship series featured in Netflix catalog.

To give the news is Joe Henderson, one of Lucifer’s showrunners, through a message shared on Twitter and that you can find at the bottom of the news. Here is what he wrote in the tweet: “Today is the first day of filming for the sixth season of Lucifer! I am very happy that we have concluded the fifth season and we will work as never before to finish it and get it out on Netflix! Thanks to our fantastic cast and the work of the rest of the crew, we will be able to film a fantastic ending!“Fans immediately started responding to Joe Henderson’s message, which received over a thousand comments and more than six thousand likes.

Netflix’s decision of renew Lucifer for a sixth season surprised the fans and also the showrunners, who were ready to definitively end the story of the character of Tom Ellis already during the fifth part of the show. We do not yet know when the unreleased episodes will be available, the pandemic of Coronavirus made shooting a TV series much more complicated, thus lengthening the time. Waiting for further official news, we leave you with this interview with the protagonist of Lucifer.