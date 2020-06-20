FIFA 21, free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X: Dual Entitlment presented by EA

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the EA Play Live 2020 broadcast on the night between 18 and 19 June, the videogame company officially presented the first trailer of FIFA 21 to the public.

The new incarnation of the famous videogame franchise dedicated to the world of football is ready to make its way onto the market with next gen declination. The game will arrive both on current generation consoles and on PlayStation 5 d Xbox Series X. And these two latest versions of FIFA 21 can be obtained for free thanks to the initiative Dual Entitlement launched by EA.

The operation of the promotion is very simple, as illustrated by the official website of the game, which reads as follows: "applying for FIFA 21 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One system before the release of FIFA 22, you can get the equivalent version of the next generation console (Xbox Series X or PlayStation®5 system) at no additional cost". Important note, to activate the upgrade on one console without optical readerconfirmed for PS5 for now, players interested in taking advantage of Dual Entitlement will have to purchase a digital version of FIFA 21. In the transition between current and next gen:

The progress made in Volta Football, such as the progress and all items purchased in FUT 21 will be transferred to the new console;

All progress related to other modalities will not be transferred;

Recall that the football game will also arrive on PC, with FIFA 21 also on Steam.