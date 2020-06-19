FIFA 21 announced tonight for PS5 and Xbox Series X, will it support the Next-Gen upgrade for free?

Share it:

With Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts has launched the Dual Entitlement initiative that allows you to purchase a copy of the game on PS4 and Xbox One and get the free update to the versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The same will happen with FIFA 21?

FIFA 21 will be announced at EA Play the night between Thursday 18 and Friday 19 June, in the short teaser released by Electronic Arts you can see only the logos of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X but it is obvious to imagine the launch on all other platforms such as PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and probably also on Google Stadia.

Will FIFA 21 support Dual Entitlement as Madden NFL 21? At the moment it is early to say but the odds are certainly very high whereas the American publisher will take advantage of EA Play for "unveil its approach to next generation consoles."

After all EA had also adopted a similar policy with FIFA 14, released in the year of the generational transition between PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 and PS4 / Xbox One, offering a paid upgrade at the time, a situation that will not be repeated however this year, given that Madden NFL's Next-Gen upgrade 21 is completely free.

Tonight we will have all the details on it and we will see FIFA 21 in action for the first time, we will follow the EA Play live on Twitch from 20:00 with a mini marathon, do not miss!