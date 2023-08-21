Ferry: The Series Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The TV series Ferry An anticipated drama television series is in its first season. In the gripping television shows “Ferry,” Frank Lammers plays notorious heroin dealer Ferry Bouman once again.

The persona of Ferry Bouman is now well-known. Frank Lammers played Ferry in the television show Undercover.

Then, we learn about his history in the prequel film Ferry. We’ll soon find out what the illicit drug dealer and the gang are up to in Ferry: The Series.

Directors Eshref Reybrouck and Jol Vanhoebrouck, well known for their work on “Undercover” and “Blackout,” respectively, are in charge of the artistic direction.

The eight-part series has been written by the show’s writing team, which also includes Bart Uytdenhouwen, Piet Matthys, and Tibbe van Hoof, under the direction of showrunner Nico Moolenaar.

Ferry: The Series Season 1 Release Date

Season 1 of Ferry: The Series will debut on Netflix on November 3, 2023. There will be eight episodes in all. Ferry: The Series will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, November 3.

Ferry: The Series Season 1 Cast

Season 1 of Ferry: The Series will include the now-famous Ferry Bouman character. In the television show Undercover, Ferry, who was portrayed by Frank Lammers, introduced us.

Then, in the prequel movie Ferry, we discovered his past. Ferry: The Series will soon reveal what the drug dealer and his crew are up to in the present.

Other cast members include Dozer (Poal Cairo, Amsterdam Vice), Marco (Koen De Graeve, The Bank Hacker), Sabien (Alice Reijs, Tessa), Jurgen (Kevin Janssens, Rough Diamonds), Claudia (Monic Hendrickx, Black Widow), Ricardo (Tygo Gernandt, The Last Kingdom), and Mick (Dirk Roofthooft, Thieves of the Wood).

Ferry: The Series Season 1 Trailer

Ferry: The Series Season 1 Plot

The decision-making and loyalty of this middle-aged man must be examined in light of his past.

With the help of his uncle Lars, Remco, and Dennis, Ferry battles the ruthless drug lord Arie Tack and a notorious motorcycle gang in his struggle for control.

However, Ferry’s ambition’s true cost becomes apparent when his girlfriend Danielle digs more into the murky parts of his company.

Ferry is a thrilling tale that examines the sacrifices one must make to get to the top of the criminal underworld. Additionally, it promises unending action and high stakes fights.

Ferry Netflix, the main character in this movie, is played by a guy by the name of Ferry Bouman.

Ferry Bouman is the main character of this movie, who must choose between betraying his brothers in the present and betraying his nation.

Ferry Bouman left his family with a life he didn’t want to live in order to pursue his dreams. Years later, Ralph Brink, a drug lord, has made him his lieutenant and has entire faith in him. This guy is Ferry’s tutor and a skilled crook.

One day, a major assault on the gang resulted in complete destruction of the criminal organization.

In the chaos that followed, Ralph’s kid had been harmed. The crew is preparing to get revenge and track down the criminals.

A group of campers in Brabant, a location and way of life Ferry deserted years ago, are the subject of all available evidence.

After a lengthy hiatus, Ferry makes his way back to his beloved Brabant, which he fled many years before.

He returns with a mission of revenge and has a sad reunion with his beloved family. even when the situation was challenging.

But as time passes, memories of past relationships and a life he abandoned his lives start to enter his head.

The most difficult choice Ferry will ever have to make is whether to use assault on his family or to betray his friends and mentor.

“Ferry: The Series, Season 1” promises to be an exciting story that explore further into the complex world of Ferry Bouman, the legendary heroin dealer.

The series is anticipated to reveal a web of intrigue, power conflicts, and interpersonal connections against the background of his criminal enterprise.

Danielle, played by Elise Schaap, adds an emotional dimension and sheds light on Ferry’s objectives and private life.

The series is anticipated to heavily include themes of loyalty, trust, and the high risks of the criminal world, which will heighten the suspense and tension.

Additionally, the makers of the program may examine the development of Ferry’s illegal organization as well as the difficulties he has in retaining control and gaining more power.