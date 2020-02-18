Fernanda Castillo looks great in a sexy white swimsuit

The actress Fernanda del Castillo He surprised his followers on social networks by publishing a photograph where he wears a tight swimsuit.

And is that the former member of the series The Lord of the heavens He published an image where his stylized body looks, after participating in the Mexican film Sweet family.

Fernanda He played Tamy, an overweight girl who wants to wear her mother's same wedding dress. The actress told the newspaper The sun of Mexico which had to go up to 12 kilograms for paper.

After that, who gave life to Monica Robles in the series starred by Rafael Amaya looks better than ever and thus showed it to his more than 4.8 million followers in Instagram.

Before this publication, the artist received several comments that flatter her figure. Even some of them mentioned that they "calm down" with respect to their level of beauty.

