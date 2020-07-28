Fena: Pirate Princess, the new pirate adventure signed by Crunchyroll will arrive in 2021

Share it:

Excellent news for all fans of pirate souls because Crunchyroll, the famous American streaming service, recently confirmed the arrival of a new original series created in collaboration with Adult Swim, the US television block currently working on Uzumaki's production.

Fena: Pirate Princess, this is the title of the anime, will tell the story of the young orphan Fena Houtman. Fena grows on an island where the only possibility for a woman is to become a servant and be used at will by the soldiers of the British Empire. However, Fena is not a girl like many others and, when her dark past comes back to haunt her, the girl decides to create a new identity and embark on a journey in search of a place she can call home.

As you can see in the trailer available at the top of the article Fena won't make her journey alone. Apparently his crew will consist of "criminals, misfits and other unlikely allies"who will accompany her – at least initially – to achieve her goals. During the trip the team will also try to discover the secret hidden behind the term" Eden ". At the bottom you can take a look at the complete team, consisting of a total of eight characters.

The anime will debut in 2021 and will be animated by the guys from Production I.G (Psycho-Pass, Uzumaki, Noblesse). The direction is in the hands of Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning, Kill Bill, Terror in Resonance). It has been confirmed that the first season will consist of a total of 12 episodes.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this series? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for something newer instead, we suggest you take a look at the new Crunchyroll Originals.