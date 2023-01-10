FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

FBI: Most Wanted is an American crime drama TV show that is full of action and is made by Rene Balcer. The show is a remake of the original drama FBI, which was made by Dick Wolf or Craig Turk. The show has had 4 seasons so far, and Season 5 of FBI Most Wanted is currently being made.

The show’s first episode aired on CBS on Jan 7, 2020. There are 14 episodes in total. Later in 2020, around the middle of the year, the show’s creators announced that a second season would be made. The second season premiered on November 17, 2020. Soon after this happened, CBS renewed the show for a third season, which started on September 21, 2021.

Only in May of this year did the channel officially say that the fifth and fourth seasons would be coming back. Acting, which is the fourth installment, was also shown on September 20, 2022. Fans are now waiting for FBI Most Wanted Season 5 to come out.

Was the fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted to be canceled and kept going? When will it begin on CBS? Fans are wondering if the show will go on for another season that now season 4 is over. In this post, we’ve gathered what we know about the upcoming season.

FBI: Most Wanted would be an American crime drama TV show made by Wolf Entertainment and created by René Balcer. It is the first show to be based on Dick Wolf’s drama FBI, whose first season introduced the characters of this show. The first episode of the show was on Jan 7, 2020. Along with Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski, Balcer is also the show’s executive producer.

The show was picked up for another season in May 2020. The new season started on Nov 17, 2020. Then, on September 21, 2021, the third season began. CBS picked up the show for one-fifth and a fourth season in May 2022.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Release Date

As of June 24, 2022, the CBS network hasn’t said when Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted will come out. For now, we think it will come out in 2023.

The exact number of episodes in the new season hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s likely to be within the range also as previous seasons, which had anywhere from 14 to 22 episodes that usually ran for about 45 minutes each.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Cast

Missy Peregrym (Van Helsing, Heroes), who went on maternity leave during season 4 so she could play Special Agent Maggie Bell, is in the lead role. Fans of Peregrym will be happy to hear that she is set to come back to the show in the middle of the fall season. The actor Zeeko Zaki, who plays Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, works with Peregrym as Maggie’s partner. In the Valor series, Zaki played the role of Matt.

Jeremy Sisto (Clueless, Hangman), Alana De La Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Scorpion), John Boyd (Bones, Argo), and Katherine Renee Turner round out the main cast for season 5. (The RAs). Also, Shantel VanSanten (Shooter, The Boys), who joined the show late in Season 4, is likely to come back.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Trailer

No return has been confirmed, so there will be no new trailer. From what we know, filming hasn’t even begun yet, so it looks like it will take a while. But watch this space, because we’ll let you know as quickly as we find out anything. On our website, you could indeed watch the trailer for Season 4.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 Plot

FBI: Most Wanted seems to be a high-stakes drama made by a group of people who have won Emmys. This show is about a group of police officers called the Fugitive Task Force. Their job is to catch the most wanted criminals on the department’s list. They look into the cases that regular detectives can’t solve.

FBI is one of a few TV shows that starts a new season without ever having shown the end of the previous season. Fans of the show will remember that the season 4 ending was put on hold by CBS this past spring.

Due to a bad coincidence, this same finale, which has been supposed to show how a student was involved in a deadly robbery, was canceled on the day it was supposed to air because there had been a fatal shooting in Uvalde, Texas, just hours before.

The Hollywood Reporter said at the time that CBS made their decision that it was not clear if the episode would ever be shown. Well, it’s been months and the episode still hasn’t come out, and now there’s a whole new season.

In the last episode of Season 4, called “Kayla,” the team was looking into the murder of a DEA agent while Special Agents Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) and Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) argued about the best way to handle a case.

Going forward, we can expect more cases that make us think and that will keep fans of crime dramas on the edge of their seats. Also, Missy Peregrym’s Special Agent Bell had to spend some time around last season to heal from her injuries from exposure to sarin gas. This season, she should be correct back in the middle of items at some point.

At this point, not much is known about what viewers can expect to see in the show’s fifth season. On the other hand, given how the last season ended, fans should expect the team to continue to get used to Remy’s new way of running the department. Also, because it’s a procedural drama, this same group will keep looking for some of the dangerous criminals throughout the whole show.

Our goal is to give you accurate and up-to-date information about when the next season of FBI: Most Wanted will come out. We get this information from IMDb, The Film Database, or other public sources. If you notice a mistake, please leave a comment so we can fix it.