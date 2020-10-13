Fans stunned by the first Dragon Ball Super 65 spoilers: “it’s garbage”

A manga may like and may not like, and with the sequels the situation becomes more delicate. A wave of hatred occurred against Boruto, Naruto’s successor not up to par with his predecessor, as well as against Dragon Ball Super. Yes, it’s definitely not easy to beat the old Dragon Ball, but it seems fans aren’t enjoying the latest picks.

Toyotaro has created a narrative arc, that of Molo the sorcerer, which for the first time was narrated via manga and not through the anime like the previous stories. Today the first drafts of the Dragon Ball Super 65 boards have been released and then the first spoilers, which show us what will happen to the clash between Goku and Molo. The initial stages, however, have thrown into despair many fans who have observed these advances, and on Twitter there were many caustic comments towards Toyotaro and Dragon Ball Super.

There are those who have always defended Dragon Ball Super and now find themselves saying that with this chapter it has become “garbage”, who admits that the manga has had ups and downs but here we continue to dig after having hit the bottom, who launches meme on meme remembering the parallels with Cell’s bow and the request to have Toyotaro’s head. In short, the first spoilers of Dragon Ball Super 65 seem to have caused one deep anger in the fandom of the series. The chapter will be officially published on October 20 at 17:00 on MangaPlus in both English and Spanish.