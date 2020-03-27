Fans complain about Black Clover, but the author doesn't seem to be in good shape

Share it:

Carrying out a weekly manga is hard and the many complaints of some mangaka about the incessant rhythms to keep are known. Especially when a series becomes popular and therefore the author also enters the mechanisms of anime, novels, video games, it becomes really hard to remain in excellent health. This is it status of the author of Black Clover.

For several years, more or less since the beginning of the anime, the Black Clover's mangaka began to stop writing 19 pages per week. The count first dropped to 17 and, several times, it happened to have weekly chapters also consisting of only 15, 13 or 11 pages. He is not the only author to have these problems (just think of Eiichiro Oda from ONE PIECE e Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia), but sometimes fans complain that they no longer see content from their favorite manga.

The situation and the workload for the authors, however, is really heavy and the new comment by Yuki Tabata on Weekly Shonen Jump proves it. In the TOC section, the author of Black Clover writes the following: "I've been passing out frequently at the desk lately, I would like to know the cause. Pressure problems? I would also like to know when to pass out. "

Tabata is therefore not in excellent health and the series may be taking away more energy than expected. In any case, the story of Black Clover goes on highlighting Asta's skills.