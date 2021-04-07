Fanáticos de Shingeki no Kyojin huyen de los spoilers en Twitter

If you didn’t know, the end of an era is upon us. Shingeki no Kyojin will close its doors this week when its manga come to an end. Hajime Isayama It will finally bring its hit series to a conclusion after more than a decade of waiting, but it seems that some netizens might know how it ends before its official premiere.

After all, the manga community is known for finding spoilers, and it seems like Attack on Titan He couldn’t escape the threat this time. The alleged leaks of chapter 139 have reached the Internet despite pleas from the manga’s team of editors.

We are not going to discuss them here, of course, but you should know that they are online and easy to find if you are not careful. The Truth News recommends you avoid social networks for a while and above all not visit the hashtag # aot139spoilers for nothing in the world. Here are some reactions from fanatics:

“There is little left for the official premiere, hold on a little longer”

Post related to the hashtag # aot139spoilers

Fan reaction after reading Attack on Titan spoilers

For anyone who does not want to disconnect, you can include in the blacklist certain words or phrases from your feeds. Twitter offers this feature, and of all the sites, this service is the most dangerous for Shingeki no Kyojin spoilers.

You can just blacklist terms like “Attack on Titan” or “Chapter 139” on Twitter, making it a must-have for anyone browsing social media these days. It is best to be patient, since chapter 139 of the manga will arrive on April 9th.

How do you feel about the ending of Attack on Titan? Everything that starts has an ending and Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece well deserves many ovations from his fandom. The fourth and final season of anime produced by MAP study will arrive in 2022.

