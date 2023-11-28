Evolution Begins With a Big Tree Chapter 140 – 141 – 142 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A captivating Manhwa series, “Evolution Begins Without a Big Tree,” is set to release its much anticipated Chapter 131 on November 12, 2023. Get ready for it.

The captivating story of a willow tree’s remarkable transformation and its inventive perspective on evolution have captured the attention of readers of this well-known South Korean manga or graphic novel.

With intriguing characters like a menacing silver-haired guy and a powerful emperor crocodile, the Manhwa offers an absorbing and graphically stunning story.

The aftermath of the fight for the heavenly bloom is described in Chapter 109 of Evolution Begins by the Big Tree. Strong personalities who attempted to assert it have perished.

Dragon guards in ranks seven and nine have been defeated. Notably, the battle claimed the lives of the Lord of his Gourmet City and prodigy Zhao.

Since Ling’er and Wang Hao’s bodies were not found at the scene, their fates are still unknown. The tale is about to move into a new chapter now that current arc has come to an end.

With its deep roots in a fanciful realm, Evolution Begins Without A Big Tree has quickly spread throughout the globe.

The manga, which explores the Isekai genre and centers on a willow tree, depicts an exciting adventure. As a result, it has captivated a large fan following and left those who read it in wonder.

Its remarkable rise has been fueled by an intriguing plot and a novel approach to the character cast. The manga contains a really intriguing twist that the creator has just revealed, so people are eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

The woodsy protagonist gains control of multiple mystical powers in ninety-nine chapters. The magnificent tree has traveled a long way, from receiving the powerful nine-tailed beast to ruling over many species.

With the adversaries wreaking destruction to obtain the miraculous healing flower, the destination still appears far off.

Prominent figures in politics and leadership are attempting to achieve the previously described goal and add it to their toolkit by whatever means necessary.

If they are able to obtain the blossom and complete their goal, the world’s paradigm will be profoundly changed.

Not only might the wildlife and flora be in danger, but people might be forced to submit to the flower’s master.

In order to avert this, the oak has let the nine-tailed beast out. Evolution Begins With A Big Tree, Chapter 100, has been eagerly awaited because of this.

Evolution Begins With a Big Tree Chapter 140 – 141 – 142 Release Date

The Origin of Evolution is a Huge Tree The much anticipated release of Evolution Begins along with Big Tree’s new chapter will soon come to a close with the release of chapters 140, 141, and 142.

Big Trees Mark the Beginning of Evolution This week, on December 2, 2023, December 3, 2023, and December 4, 2023, chapters 140, 141, then 142 will be released.

Evolution Begins With a Big Tree Chapter 140 – 141 – 142 Trailer

Evolution Begins With a Big Tree Chapter 140 – 141 – 142 Plot

an upwelling of everything that exists and a revival of spiritual vigor. Upon closer inspection, it revealed itself to be a delicate, brittle branch with glossy, jade-like leaves that was velvety and green.

The resurrected willow has likewise set out on its path of advancement. Whether you consider it a “curse” or a “divine power,” it never ends.

It was throbbing with a warm, fuzzy gloss that intensified over time. In any event, the mountain interiors were anything but tranquil and serene.

Monsters roared across the jungle, their howls and growls echoing. The trees were trembling wildly, and the leaves started to fall in an erratic and rattling fashion.

At the start of the chapter, the willow tree and the others arrive at the entrance of the old ruins. They encounter a group of human farmers there who are guarding the area face to face.

The willow tree is revered by the human cultivators as the mythical tree of evolution, so they are both amazed and excited to see him for the first time.

They extend an invitation to him to join them as they investigate the remnants, hoping to benefit from his knowledge and experience.

He also tells them the he is searching for a special fruit that will help him go to the next stage of evolution.

He warns them to be cautious when following his instructions because there are many hazards and traps in the ruins.

The willow tree offers to help, but not before warning them that there are many hazards and traps within the ruins.

As soon as the group enters the ruins, they are faced with a number of challenges and trials that test their physical capabilities, mental faculties, and teamwork skills.

By applying his wisdom and the fruits they has created, the willow tree can help them overcome the obstacles. He can also unearth some facts about the origins and history of the ruins.

After the chapter ends, the group finds itself in front of a large statue that shows a dragon holding a golden apple inside its mouth in a large hall.

The fruit and the willow tree have a strong bond; the willow tree knows that the fruit is the one he is searching for.

However, he is inquisitive as to whether the statue is alive because he senses a strong aura of hate and danger flowing from it.