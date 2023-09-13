Everything Now Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

From the creative mind of upcoming author Ripley Parker, Everything Now explores the numerous struggles of adolescence, from males and friendship to the realization that life is not linear.

Netflix’s new series is the result of an investment in more distinctive British series. The fourth and final season of Sex Education, which was a tremendous success on the platform, will premiere this month.

Without a doubt, British television viewers are going to lean toward Everything Now due to its focus on diet disorders and seizing life by the horns. Previously, the series was known as The F*ck-It Bucket.

Originally known as The F**k It Bucket, Everything Now resembles Wilde’s character from Talk with Me in a variety of coincidental ways.

Wilde will once again portray a young adolescent struggling with her sense of self and an extensive list of mental health issues, as she did earlier in the year.

After struggling alongside these problems over the majority for her life, Wilde’s Mia Polanco eventually finds a support system within a group of peers she encounters when she returns to school.

The British comedy series “Everything Now,” formerly titled “The Fuck-It Bucket” or “THE F**K-IT BUCKET,” will soon be available on Netflix.

The limited series focuses on a young college student whose recently left the hospital after battling anorexia and is creating a wish list to catch up with the world.

As part of Netflix’s ongoing dedication British programming, Netflix UK and Ireland announced the series alongside four other titles in November 2021.

Everything Now Season 1 Release Date

Mia Polanco’s journey from adolescence to maturity begins as Everything Now premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

As with the vast majority of Netflix’s programming, all eight episodes of the first season is going to be available to access on October 5, the same day the show premieres.

Everything Now Season 1 Cast

Sophie Wilde as Mia Polanco

Vivienne Acheampong as Viv, Mia’s mother

Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell, Mia’s doctor

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca, Mia’s best friend

Harry Cadby

Noah Thomas

Alex Hassell as Rick, Mia’s dad

Sam Reuben as Alex, Mia’s brother

Niamh McCormack as Alison, Mia’s school friend

Jessie Mae Alonzo

Robert Akodoto

Everything Now Season 1 Trailer

Everything Now Season 1 Plot

According for the official Netflix announcement, “When 16-year-old Mia returns residence following a protracted recuperation from a eating disorder, she is propelled back into the tumultuous world of sixth form, only to discover that her companions have moved on with their adolescent lives without her.

Along with an ever-changing bucket list, three closest friends, and a significant new infatuation, Mia dives headlong into the world of courting, parties, and first embraces, soon realizing that life cannot be controlled.

Mia Polanco, a 17-year-old Londoner in more intelligence than is considered healthy, is released from the hospital after a protracted battle with anorexia and returned to her turbulent sixth form.

During her leisure, she discovered that her peers had learned and experienced things she had never encountered. Mia abruptly recognizes how rapidly her childhood travels her by, and she concludes that creating a goal list is the only way to catch up.

