Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley belongs to a forthcoming web series that will premiere on the Sony Liv OTT Platform on 27 September 2023.

A deceased wealthy man, a community full of suspects, fabricated stories, and a blameless prisoner. How will Charlie solve the enigma if every visage conceals a secret?

Friday, June 30, the producers of the forthcoming web series Charlie Chopra unveiled the movement poster and provided a sneak peek of the pilot episode.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley constitutes a riveting Indian Hindi-language mystery thriller web series, appealing the audience’s collective quest for suspense and bewilderment.

The series, directed by the renowned Vishal Bhardwaj, is a formidable entry into the distinct mystery thriller genre.

The novel borrows both the intrigue and nail-biting narrative style from Agatha Christie’s criminal mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery.

Agatha Christie aficionados in India can exult! “Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley,” a web series produced by Vishal Bhardwaj in 2023, is an official adaptation of the mystery queen’s novel “The Sittaford Mystery.

The first episode begins on a frigid, wintry night in Himachal Pradesh, where members of a family and a few acquaintances are assembled in their hall while an elderly, eccentric man conducts a séance alongside theatrical flair.

One of the visitors is possessed by the spirit of a woman named “Lady Rose” who asserts that someone has died.

Vishal Bhardwaj will make his OTT debut with The Sittaford Mystery, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel that is going to be titled Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley for Indian audiences.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley Season 1 Release Date

The first episode of the series, which starred, among others, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, and Vivaan Shah, aired on June 30. The remainder will debut on September 27.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley Season 1 Cast

Wamiqa Gabbi as Charlie Chopra

Priyanshu Painyuli as Sitaram Bisht

Naseeruddin Shah as Dr. Rai

Lara Dutta as Wilayat Hussain

Neena Gupta as Janki

Ratna Pathak Shah as Ms. Bharucha

Gulshan Grover as Brigadier Meherbaan Singh Rawat

Paoli Dam as Saloni Debral

Chandan Roy Sanyal as Manas Debral

Imaaduddin Shah as Billu

Vivaan Shah as Jimmy Nautiyal

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley Season 1 Trailer

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley Season 1 Plot

As soon as he arrives at his family’s home in Solang Valley, Charlie discovers the odd circumstances surrounding the murder and begins to disentangle the tales of this tranquil little town: long-buried family secrets, fugitives on the run, friendship, betrayal, love, and avarice.

How will Charlie solve the enigma if every visage conceals a secret? While sharing the trailer on Instagram, Wamiqa Gabbi wrote, "Watch the National Award-winning King of Adaptation, Vishal Bhardwaj, bring to life a story by the Queen of Whodunits, Agatha Christie."

The SonyLIV series, based on Agatha Christie’s criminal investigation novel The Sittaford investigation and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Paoli Dam, and Imaad Shah.