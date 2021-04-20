Even more AirTag accessories emerge within hours of the Apple event

That Apple never releases his products to the solo arena It is something that we have assumed. So when we see the wide variety of accessories that are emerging around the AirTag, we can deduce that Apple is serious about it. And that the company has not commented on the matter.

Now and from MacRumors, have collected several AirTag compatible “keychains”. They come from both social networks and online stores, as well as from their own sources. And just a few hours from the Apple event this afternoon.





A “key ring” to attach an Apple AirTag

From the website specialized in Apple, they tell us how they have obtained two images with several tapes or keyrings supposedly intended for an AirTag. As they say, it seems that the material used is fluoroelastomer, the same as that of the Apple Watch sports bands.

One of the ends is designed to place one of these Apple beacons. While at the opposite end we have another to fit the set into an object. The part that holds the AirTag has an automatic button that will probably allow it to be secured tightly.

Twitter user DuanRui He has also shared an image very similar to the one in the publication on his social network. Despite it also seems to be made of the same material, the design is different as there is no automatic button.

In addition to these cases, other accessories and compatibility with third-party products are expected. At Applesfera, we have heard rumors about alliances with sports and mountain equipment companies that sound very interesting. We will see what accessories are finally announced with this new product.

