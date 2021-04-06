Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Shinji Ikari’s voice actress has recovered after the operation

Megumi Ogata is a Japanese actress, singer and above all voice actress who over the years has dedicated herself to the role of historical characters such as Kurama from Yu degli Specters, Tia Harribel from Bleach and many others. But surely one of the best known is that of Shinji Ikari, who has resumed over the last few months with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

The protagonist of Neon Genesis Evangelion and its Rebuild of Evangelion project made his final appearance with the film currently screening in Japan. While Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 continues to consolidate its box office receipts, voice actress Megumi Ogata has gone through a nasty mishap. For some time the voice actress was in fact confined to a wheelchair until she was forced to an emergency hospitalization in recent days.

However Megumi Ogata is fine now. As he reported on Twitter, he underwent an operation for a herniated disc. He jokingly said he was awakened from anesthesia as happened to Shinji Ikari in Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo. The pain has subsided and has also let fans know that she will be ready for the concert to be held on April 17th.

The herniated disc had been creating problems for her for several months and in February 2021 she made fans aware of the situation and the treatments she was undergoing.