Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is at the center of a controversy, is it “boring”?

The film Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 it was a real success, recording much higher revenues than the previous film and breaking several records. However, every triumph hides some shadow and the criticisms were not long in coming.

During a session of the program held by the specialist critical magazine PLANETS, the team led by editor-in-chief Tsunehiro Uno made a thesis that quickly went around the world and went viral. Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 ha moments devoid of content, “boring”.

“It’s a rather personal story from Hideaki Anno himself. I don’t think it was planned in this way, but the end result leads me to interpret it as a personal novel. “I’m glad Anno-san is no longer depressed”, “I’m glad Evangelion ended” and “This is why Evangelion is a masterpiece” is the majority opinion. But didn’t you realize that you are evaluating the whole background rather than the film itself? “.

“The same happened with the live-action series Terrace House, which gained tremendous popularity on social networks. The tragic ending was a complete management failure, but this was easily overcome by careful scrutiny of information. offered nothing interesting! Frankly, Evangelion is 80 points out of 100. Sometimes you weren’t bored? Agriculture? Seriously?“.

Despite these heavy criticisms, the film by Hideaki Anno and Studio Khara has almost reached 4 million tickets sold and a collection equal to over 6 million Yen, about 55 million dollars, within twenty-one days of the Japanese premiere. But were these data really influenced by the important background of the work?

Gege Akutami and Kohei Horikoshi also went together to see Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.