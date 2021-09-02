‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Finale Episode Is on Air

Recently, Latest and Season’s Last Episode is streaming on the partner streaming media. The episode is released with the name of ‘And Salt The Earth Behind You.’ This is the HBO Official Series, Which streaming partner is HBO itself.

If we are going to focus on the episode flow, then you can not clear that who is the main character of the ‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Finale Episode. Still last time you cannot decide the story is going with whom. So, it is unpredictable and interesting season finale episode as compare to another episode. Rue is the Narrator of the Season Finale Episode. As you have seen in the promo of the final episode. It is not based on the title song as well, it is created as the to focus on another region.

The finale starts with the Dialogue by rue, “It’s not relapsed if it’s warranted, it’s a hall pass,”

She said when she was admitted to the hospital. If you have seen the previous episode then you know that Rue has a Kidney Infection and She is not able to move out. A nurse comes there and she offers Rue to take Vicolin, but she refused to take it. Instead of Vicolin, Rue is asking for Roxicet.

She is admitted to the hospital for the last 3 days. Doctors have the only option for medicine and it is Tylenol. When she is used to with the hospital, Rue said “I Like the hospital, becuase there are no responsibilities” She added, “And it’s the best place to be in the event of a mass shooting.”

Rue thought that she is on vacation, here in the hospital. The scene that is picturized in the hospital with the positivity is actually never had done before in an episode. Pity, Emotional, Kindness, Joyfulness Mixture of all emotions is threaded in the last finale episode and in the hospitalized scene.

Jules another character in the scene is coming in the frame now. She is actually for taking Rue.

Jules Said, “You would die for Anna, she’s just next level,” And then it comes to end.