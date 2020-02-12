Eternal DOOM: 12 Minutes of Battlemode 2v1 Multiplayer – IGN First

Share it:

Doom Eternal dispenses with the traditional multiplayer DeathMatch that Doom 2016 had (and that the 1993 original invented) and instead tries something more brave and original: Battlemode.

East asymmetric 2v1 mode it presents two Demons controlled by players (to choose between Revenant, Archi-vil, Elemental Pain, Mancubus and Marauder) against another player, who will control a Slayer. The Slayer has to kill both demons before anyone can reappear. It is an intriguing game of mouse and cat, with layers of strategy.

In the video on these lines you can see the director Hugo Martin talk with James Duggan of IGN while playing with the Slayer and two members of id Software play Demons.

DOOM Eternal will launch on March 20, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with versions for Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch that will arrive later.