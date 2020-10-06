Erin Moriarty supports Me Too and talks about Starlight’s harassment in The Boys

It is a golden age for Erin Moriarty. The beautiful actress, starlight starlight in one of the most followed series in the world, The Boys, is on the crest of the wave, and her talent is globally recognized by critics and fans, becoming an icon: recently, Erin Moriarty spoke about the superhero condition in a series like The Boys.

As The Boys 2 prepares for a delusional season finale, Moriarty is pursuing an intense modeling job, having recently posed for some of the most important magazines in the United States.

One of the most interesting sets is the one that saw her protagonist for the cover of the renowned magazine Noemi, in which the 26-year-old had the opportunity to freely talk about her career, the role of women, the movement Me Too and much more.

Speaking of her beginnings, and how she came to star in The Boys, Moriarty stated: “lfor mine it was a rather difficult road; I started my career very young, I had my first part in a film at the age of sixteen, so I was taking private lessons from home. From then on, I always thought that if I could earn enough to support myself it would be the easiest way. After participating in a film for the Sundance, I thought I would be able to catalyze the moment, and instead I have not worked for a year and a half. When The Boys came along, I really enjoyed taking part in it and thought, don’t think about the future, just focus on enjoying this wonderful experience.“

In addition, Moriarty also got to talk about her Starlight and the role of women and the movement Me Too in a company like the one described in the series: “We have been taught that when it comes to sexual abuse, there is the right thing to do and the wrong thing. What I like about Starlight is that she, a young woman, is abused but, subsequently, she becomes an even stronger person, telling what she suffered, confessing who is the culprit. (Abyss, played in the series by Chace Crawford, ed) and consequently causing a lowering of the number of victims of sexual abuse by Abyss.“

To celebrate the cover and the interview, Moriarty has published a post on her Instagram account (which you can find at the bottom of the news), whose caption reads:

“I’m on @thenoemimagazine’s Fall / Winter cover this month. Benefits of remote journalism? Have your best friend take pictures. Thanks, @jacobartist ❤️ and to the people who contributed to this service and to the article: @meg_morgante @ yuval.ashkenazi1 @kiranasrat @lightaaron“