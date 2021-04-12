Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Why is the upper sixth moon important?

Kimetsu no Yaiba is a series of manga from Koyoharu Gotouge. It was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from February 15, 2016 to May 18, 2020, with 205 chapters in 23 volumes. His adaptation of anime for Ufotable confirmed a season 2 for sometime in 2021 and here we reveal the demons that add to the series.

Spoiler Warning! The following in this article delves into moments in the manga that take place after the Mugen Train movie. Anime-only fans can read the series from the arc Entertainment District, where two members of the Twelve Kizuki make their debut.

The Doce Kizuki They are the twelve demonic moons that serve Muzan Kibutsuji, the main antagonist in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Season 2 anime features brothers Daki and Gyutaro. They both share the top rank 6 in the Twelve Kizuki.

Daki y Gyutaro en Kimetsu no Yaiba Temporada 2

When Tanjiro Kamado along with Inosuke and Zenitsu infiltrate (disguised as women) in the Red Light District, the Hashira of Sound, Tengen Uzui, decides to go in search of his three wives who worked as spies in the place. The fate of heroes intersects with that of brothers Daki and Gyutaro, responsible for the recent murders.

The members of the Twelve Kizuki have a tragic past about her upbringing in the Red Light District, and after turning into demons, they have not stopped murdering in the name of Muzan. Their strength is astonishing, as they normally work together to combat Demon Slayers.

(Foto: Ufotable) Promocional de Kimetsu no Yaiba 2

Kimetsu no Yaiba fans can look forward to the following battles in the anime: Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado vs Daki. Followed by Tanjiro and Tengen Uzui vs. Gyutaro, to end with the battle of Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira vs Daki.

