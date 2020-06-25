Epic Games Store with GTA 5, boom for Capcom on Steam

Share it:

As expected, the Epic Games Store's Vault promotional campaign has paid off: in May the company gave many free games of great thickness including GTA V, Borderlands The Handsome and Collection and Civilization VI, selling splash the number of users.

Overall, from May 13th to June 18th Epic Games Store has registered a peak of connected users at the same time equal to 13 million and a number of monthly active users (MUA) of 61 million. Merit of the free games but also of the Mega Sale campaign with 10 euros of credit as a gift to all users to spend freely on their purchases of at least 15.99 euros.

Interesting data also emerges for Steam, according to the Gamebiz.jp site in recent months Capcom would have seen the sales of its games splash on the Valve marketplace, in fact selling more games on Steam than on the PlayStation Store. Between January and March Steam generated for Capcom revenues of 12.8 million yen, 10% more than in the same period of 2019, against the PSN revenues have stopped at 8.5 million yen. For this reason, many Japanese developers and publishers have embraced Steam with pleasure in recent years, including Atlus, which recently launched Persona 4 Golden.