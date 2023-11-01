The Traitors Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Traitors only required one series to become a major success among reality TV audiences. The Peacock Strategy series, set in Scotland and presented by Alan Cumming, started in January 2023 and was so successful that it rapidly was renewed for season 2. After much speculation, Peacock finally confirmed the season 2 cast on September 21.

There are 21 famous people and reality TV personalities in the cast, some of whom you may recognize from series like Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, and others. The fight between the “Traitors” and “Faithfuls” is about to commence anew. What follows is a complete guide to Season 2 of The Traitors.

The Traitors Season 2 Renewal Status

The second season of The Traitors has been greenlit, according to Peacock officials. Peacock stated “Following an overwhelmingly favorable debut, Peacock has announced the continuation of the second season pickup of The Traitors.

The hit show offers together the funny humor of heading back host and producer Alan Cumming with the lies and treachery of a celeb-fueled competition set in the Scottish Highlands.”In February of 2023, the season was chosen, ensuring the program will continue. Filming also seems to have ended by the time the official cast list was released in September 2023.

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of The Traitors may be taken as a gauge to guess when Season 2 will drop. Since The Traitors is shown on Peacock, each episode is normally made accessible on the same day. Peacock premiered the first season of The Traitors in January 2023, and the reunion aired in the final week of February. It’s expected that The Traitors season 2 will continue as usual formula and launch around January 2024. Ideally, the episodes would debut simultaneously, making the show ideal for marathon viewing.

About The Traitors

Twenty people go to a Scottish castle in the expectation of winning a quarter of a million dollars. The competitors are collectively known as the “faithful,” but there is also a group of contestants known as the “traitors” who have been handpicked by the presenter with the intention of eliminating the faithful and taking the reward for themselves. Should the loyal candidates remove all the traitors, they will divide the prize sum, but if any traitors succeed in getting to the finish, they take the money.

Each night, the Traitors meet together and select one loyal competitor to “murder,” and that individual exits the game instantly. Those still in the competition don’t find out who was booted until the next morning when they don’t see the ousted player at breakfast. After that, they go on a quest to raise more cash for the pot.

Some challenges also provide a chance for players to go to the armory, where one person is secretly handed the shield, which offers the player protection from being killed but not from the exile vote. If the shield bearer is murdered, the assassin is not eliminated.

Each day ends with a round table discussion among the participants to choose who will be eliminated from the game the next day. Players cast their ballots confidentially, then announce their choices in turn to everybody. A short explanation of their vote is permitted. The individual with the fewest votes is spared, and their allegiance is revealed. When a traitor dies, the survivors get to choose who they want to recruit.

The Traitors Season 2 Cast

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing With the Stars)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (U.K. Parliament Member)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange Country)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

The Traitors Season 2 Host

The Traitors’ second season will once again be hosted by Alan Cumming. His dog Lala is being presented as his trusted buddy, according to Peacock. The Scottish award-winning actor spoke with HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview before the start of season one about how much fun he had presenting the reality program.

What individuals do all the time amazes, shocks, and horrifies me,” Alan stated. “And exactly how individuals react under stress. And the skill with which individuals lied. Oh, what terrible liars people were.

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer

No one knows when the trailer for season two of “The Traitors” will be released. It’s possible we won’t get a look at Season 2 until next year, considering the renewal news came late in the year. In the meantime, anyone who hasn’t seen the first season of Peacock should definitely catch up on it.

Where to watch The Traitors Season 2?

You are able to exclusively watch The Traitors on Peacock, which needs a membership.