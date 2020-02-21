 Elsa Bloodstone almost starred in her ABC series

Share it:

The ABC chain has been proposing possible ideas for years to turn into new series inspired by Marvel characters. She was the pioneer in extending the UCM in serial format, with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” but little by little it has been losing prominence. We know that they had raised some series starring women, such as when they said last August that they were in active conversations for a series of a superheroine.

MCU Cosmic, medium of insider Jeremy Conrad, points to the idea that the ABC chain had in mind was a series of Elsa Bloodstone, although as we know this project has a somewhat uncertain future. The organizational restructuring of Marvel Television and a new approach to the future of the projects leaves the ABC network in the background, although this January they said there were still conversations.

They explain that the existence of this project justifies that Marvel gave a certain hype to the character in different media, such as in mobile games or as DLC for the video game “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3“, In order to help introduce a character that is not especially known among the most general public.

Introduced in the cartoons in 2001, Elsa is a young woman who makes a living by hunting monsters, both on her own and in collaboration with other teams in the Marvel universe, such as Nextwave, Midnight Sons and Fearless Defenders. Given these links with the supernatural, he would have been a character who could have perfectly fit the horror / supernatural universe that was developing in Hulu with the series “Marvel’s Ghost Rider” (Canceled) or “Marvel’s Helstrom” (premiere this year).

Via information | MCU Cosmic