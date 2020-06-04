Earwig and the Witch: the studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki announce the new 3DCG film

Share it:

Studio Ghibli is working on two films: the first is How do You Live, while the second is a project that Miyazaki has been working on for years and is still far from his completely. However, Studio Ghibli has announced that it is working on another feature film: Earwig and the Witch.

Studio Ghibli announced today Wednesday 3 June that it is producing an animated film based on the Diana Wynne Jones novel, Earwig and the Witch. The novel is known in Japan under the name of Aya to Majo while in Italy it is available for Salani Editore. The film will debut on NHK General on television this winter.

The film will be directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao, who will make the film completely in 3DCG at Studio Ghibli. This will be the first time for the ever classic Studio Ghibli in a completely computer graphics production. Goro Miyazaki will be credited as the creator of the film and developer, while production is by Toshio Suzuki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

"Not all orphans would like to live at the Saint Morwald orphanage, but Earwig does. She gets what she wants whenever she wants since she was left with her as a baby girl. But everything changes when Bella Yaga and Mandrake arrive at Saint Morwald, becoming pass for foster parents. Earg is intrigued by their mysterious home full of invisible rooms, potions, spell books and magic on every corner. Most children would be terrified of such a house … but not Earwig. help of a talking cat, he decides to show who is the head of that house. "

According to Toshio Suzuki, the film of Earwig and the Witch will serve to recover from the Coronavirus epidemic, being inspired by the wit of the little Earwig with which everything can be overcome.