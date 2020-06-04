Entertainment

Earwig and the Witch: the studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki announce the new 3DCG film

June 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Studio Ghibli is working on two films: the first is How do You Live, while the second is a project that Miyazaki has been working on for years and is still far from his completely. However, Studio Ghibli has announced that it is working on another feature film: Earwig and the Witch.

Studio Ghibli announced today Wednesday 3 June that it is producing an animated film based on the Diana Wynne Jones novel, Earwig and the Witch. The novel is known in Japan under the name of Aya to Majo while in Italy it is available for Salani Editore. The film will debut on NHK General on television this winter.

The film will be directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao, who will make the film completely in 3DCG at Studio Ghibli. This will be the first time for the ever classic Studio Ghibli in a completely computer graphics production. Goro Miyazaki will be credited as the creator of the film and developer, while production is by Toshio Suzuki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

READ:  This "Doctor Who" Star To Be A Part Of Yash Gill's Power Half Hour!!

"Not all orphans would like to live at the Saint Morwald orphanage, but Earwig does. She gets what she wants whenever she wants since she was left with her as a baby girl. But everything changes when Bella Yaga and Mandrake arrive at Saint Morwald, becoming pass for foster parents. Earg is intrigued by their mysterious home full of invisible rooms, potions, spell books and magic on every corner. Most children would be terrified of such a house … but not Earwig. help of a talking cat, he decides to show who is the head of that house. "

According to Toshio Suzuki, the film of Earwig and the Witch will serve to recover from the Coronavirus epidemic, being inspired by the wit of the little Earwig with which everything can be overcome.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.