Which does Statement Best explain The Relationship Between Diet And Osteoporosis?

A) A healthy diet is necessary for strong bones.

B) consuming too much dairy can prevent osteoporosis.

C) a balanced diet is key to preventing osteoporosis.

The statement that best explains the relationship between diet and osteoporosis is C) a balanced diet is a key to preventing osteoporosis. While it is true that a healthy diet is necessary for strong bones, consuming too much dairy can prevent osteoporosis.

A balanced diet, which includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and protein, is the best way to protect your bones from this debilitating disease. Osteoporosis affects millions of people every year, so it is essential to protect yourself.

While taking calcium supplements can help, the best way to prevent osteoporosis is to eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and protein. Doing so will not only help you protect your bones but also improve other aspects of your health. So eat healthily and stay strong! Thanks for reading.

