Dying Light 2 postponed to a later date, will not be released in the spring

Techland also joins the large group of publishers who have decided to postpone the release of their flagship products in 2020. The Polish company has announced that it has postponed the launch of Dying Light 2, initially scheduled for spring this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, to date to be defined.

Unlike Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Iron Man VR and Cyberpunk 2077, therefore, Dying Light 2 has not received a new launch window. With an official press release entrusted to Techland's social channels, the CEO Paweł Marchewka he has declared: "We aimed initially to launch Dying Light 2 in the spring, but unfortunately we need more time to shape our vision in its entirety. We will reveal more details in the coming months, we will come back to you as soon as we have new information. We apologize for this unwelcome news Our priority is to create an experience that lives up to our standards and your expectations".

The title didn't show up in real gameplay video for several months, or since last August, when the material taken from the E3 2019 demo of Dying Light 2 was made public, a video of last September made in collaboration with NVIDIA, however, spoke to us about the size of the open world map.

We look forward to discovering the new launch window of Dying Light 2. Given the timing, it is not excluded that the game can see the light directly also on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, both scheduled for Christmas 2020.