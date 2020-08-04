Dwayne Johnson saves the XFL: purchased by The Rock and partner for $ 15 million

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Throwing himself together with his partners of the Redbird Capital in a new proprietary and productive adventure, the beloved Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson bought the XFL (X Football League) for the beauty of 15 million dollars, this after a few months ago the football league was about to go bankrupt.

Actor, producer and former fighter of the WWE, Dwayne Johnson in the past he also played football on a professional level at the University of Miami, a sport very dear to him and of which he also told the background in the HBO Ballers series, which ended last season. The Rock and its partners purchased the league a few hours before a scheduled auction.

Dwayne Johnson e Redbird Capital they shared the $ 15 million purchase costs equally, therefore 7 million and a half to head and share the company. Interesting parts also include Johnson's business partner, Dany Garcia, who is also his ex-wife.

However, the purchase does not come by surprise, given that the Redibird he had already taken a few steps on the sports field by running a couple of deals within the National Football League, the country's most important American football championship.

This is an additional diversified investment in the star's career, which he recently launched his Tequila brand and launched a series of sportswear with the Under Armor.